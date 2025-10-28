Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC) Price Target Increased by 12.47% to 34.61

The average one-year price target for Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC) has been revised to $34.61 / share. This is an increase of 12.47% from the prior estimate of $30.77 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.42 to a high of $43.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.86% from the latest reported closing price of $24.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allied Gold. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAUC is 0.47%, an increase of 12.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 116.46% to 58,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 11,792K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company.

Orion Resource Partners holds 7,714K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 4,615K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,525K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 3,532K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

