Allied Gold Stock Has Soared 150%. One Fund Has Taken a Nearly 8% Portfolio Stake

Key Points

PSquared bought 740,000 shares of Allied Gold in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $22.36 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end stake value rose by $22.90 million, reflecting the new investment.

The position added 7.78% to PSquared’s 13F reportable assets under management.

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On May 14, 2026, PSquared Asset Management AG disclosed a new position in Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC), acquiring 740,000 shares in an estimated $22.36 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, PSquared Asset Management AG initiated a new position in Allied Gold by acquiring 740,000 shares. The estimated value of the purchase was $22.36 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position was $22.90 million, reflecting the new investment.

What else to know

This was a new position for PSquared, amounting to 7.97% of its reportable assets as of the March 2026 quarter-end.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: WBD: $45.67 million (15.9% of AUM) NYSE: IHS: $35.75 million (12.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SLSR: $35.26 million (12.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: HOLX: $30.68 million (10.7% of AUM) NYSE: NSC: $27.66 million (9.6% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, shares of Allied Gold were priced at $29.51, up over 150% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by about 125 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.33 billion Net income (TTM) ($51.85 million) Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $29.51

Company snapshot

Allied Gold produces and explores gold and silver ores, with principal revenue generated from mining operations at the Sadiola project in Mali and additional mines in Côte d'Ivoire and Ethiopia.

The firm operates an integrated mining business model focused on exploration, extraction, and sale of precious metals, leveraging open-pit mining and processing infrastructure.

It serves global commodity markets, with customers including gold refiners and international trading entities.

Allied Gold is a Toronto-based gold producer with a diversified portfolio of mining assets across Africa. Its operations span multiple countries and focus on established gold districts.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase ultimately looks like a bet that Allied Gold is evolving from a risky mining roll-up into a more scaled, cash-generating producer. The timing is notable because the company is simultaneously ramping production, advancing a major expansion pipeline, and moving toward a proposed acquisition by Zijin Gold, and of course, shares have absolutely skyrocketed alongside other metals stocks.



Allied produced 96,016 ounces of gold in the first quarter, up 14% from a year earlier, while revenue climbed to $394.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached $173.3 million, and the company ended the quarter with $424.2 million in cash. The biggest long-term driver may be Kurmuk in Ethiopia, where gold production is expected to begin in mid-2026. Management says the project could eventually produce roughly 290,000 ounces annually during its first four years at all-in sustaining costs below $950 per ounce.



Still, the risk remains in execution across several African jurisdictions where political instability, permitting, and currency swings can quickly change the story. Long-term investors should keep that in mind.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.