Allied Gold Secures Funding for Ethiopian Project

December 05, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Allied Gold Corporation (TSE:AAUC) has released an update.

Allied Gold Corporation has secured a $175 million streaming agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals International to fund its Kurmuk project in Ethiopia, marking a significant step in its growth strategy. This partnership underscores the value of the Kurmuk project and aligns with Allied’s financial strategy to enhance shareholder value and support the development of Ethiopia’s first commercial gold mine. The deal reflects a commitment to sustainable growth and community empowerment in the region.

