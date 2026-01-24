Allied Gaming & Entertainment Reports Court Order Advancing Litigation Against Knighted Pastures

(RTTNews) - Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) provided an update to shareholders regarding a January 5, 2026 order issued by the United States District Court for the Central District of California in the Company's litigation against Knighted Pastures, LLC and related parties.

In its order, the Court granted Allied's unopposed motion for leave to amend its complaint, enabling the Company to proceed with its amended pleadings. At the same time, the Court denied as moot all pending motions to dismiss that had previously been filed by the defendants.

The Court also granted Allied's unopposed motion to modify the preliminary injunction issued earlier in the case. Specifically, the Court vacated provisions that had temporarily restricted the holding of a board election and required compliance with certain external orders. The Court noted that these measures were no longer necessary, as the defendants had ended their proxy contest and the original purpose of those provisions had been fulfilled. All other provisions of the preliminary injunction remain in effect until further order of the Court.

Allied views this ruling as a significant procedural development. The order clarifies the Company's litigation posture, streamlines the issues before the Court, and allows the case to move forward more efficiently on its merits.

