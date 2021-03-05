Markets
AESE

Allied Esports Receives Unsolicited Proposal From Bally's - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (AESE) has received an unsolicited proposal from Bally's Corporation to acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of Allied Esports for a total consideration of $100 million, payable, at the company's option, in cash, Bally's capital stock, or a combination of both. Allied Esports said its Board of Directors will evaluate Bally's proposal in due course.

The Bally's proposal would require Allied Esports to terminate its previously announced agreement with Element Partners. Allied Esports said, at this time, its Board continues to recommend to the stockholders the approval of the transaction with Element.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AESE BALY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More