Allied Esports (AESE) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.5% in Session

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. AESE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $1.45 –$1.89 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen no estimates revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Allied Esports currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. Price

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. price | Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector is Bluegreen Vacations Corporation BXG, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

