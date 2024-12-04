Allied Critical Metals Plans Major Fundraising

DeepRock Minerals, Inc. (TSE:DEEP) has released an update.

Allied Critical Metals Corp. is set to raise up to $5 million through a brokered private placement for the reverse takeover of DeepRock Minerals Inc. Investors will receive subscription receipts that can be converted into shares and warrants of the company, as it aims to explore tungsten projects in Portugal.

