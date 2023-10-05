Alliar Medicos A Frente (B3:AALR3) Price Target Increased by 34.43% to 20.91

The average one-year price target for Alliar Medicos A Frente (B3:AALR3) has been revised to 20.91 / share. This is an increase of 34.43% from the prior estimate of 15.56 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.70 to a high of 21.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 117.81% from the latest reported closing price of 9.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliar Medicos A Frente. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AALR3 is 0.06%, an increase of 16.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.27% to 234K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWZS - iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 77K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing a decrease of 26.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AALR3 by 153.04% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 45.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AALR3 by 23.83% over the last quarter.

BRF - VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 10.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AALR3 by 28.03% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 105.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AALR3 by 47.83% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing a decrease of 918.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AALR3 by 89.79% over the last quarter.

