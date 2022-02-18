Allianz’s U.S. fund misery is only half over

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Allianz may have unwittingly drawn a bigger target on its back. The $103 billion German insurer set aside $4.2 billion to compensate U.S. savers for derivative bets that went sour. The sum, less than the amount sought by disgruntled investors, may invite a higher fine from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to level things up.

Chief Executive Oliver Bäte is wisely keeping his chequebook to hand. Allianz has settled the “vast majority” of claims made by investors who say the insurer failed to safeguard pension fund investments due to inadequate hedging during the pandemic-fuelled market rout in early 2020. However, Bäte cautioned that the total bill “cannot be reliably estimated” and may be higher.

Past experience supports his caution. U.S. regulators have spent the past decade pursuing foreign companies like HSBC,, Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank and imposing tough fines for money laundering and mis-selling mortgage securities. DOJ investigators may take a dim view of the mismatch between the claims lodged by U.S. teachers, subway workers and truckdrivers and the amount Allianz is actually coughing up. That could be an invitation to extract a higher penalty.

Splurging on shareholder rewards doesn’t help Bäte’s case. On Thursday, he announced he would buy back 1 billion euros of stock and raised the dividend 12.5% to 10.80 euros a share. The risk is the DOJ interpreting that as a sign that Europe’s largest insurer can absorb a heavier hit. After all, its 209% Solvency ratio, a measure of financial health, implies that Bäte has a cushion of around $25 billion before he has to switch off dividends.

The uncertainty and reputational damage are hurting Allianz’s valuation. A host of pension funds are unable to hold Allianz’s stock until the company is no longer the subject of a DOJ investigation. That explains why the insurer trades at just 1 times the value of its assets. Rival Zurich Insurance is on 1.8 times. With the possibility of U.S. regulators dropping a potentially hefty hammer, the gap is unlikely to narrow any time soon.

CONTEXT NEWS

- German insurer and asset manager Allianz said on Feb. 17 that it was setting aside 3.7 billion euros to deal with investigations and lawsuits resulting from the collapse of a multibillion-euro set of investment funds.

- The provision resulted in a net loss attributable to shareholders of 292 million euros in the fourth quarter, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit.

- Allianz said the outcome of the various probes and lawsuits could not be reliably estimated, and it expected some additional expenses before the matters were fully resolved.

- Investors in Allianz’s so-called Structured Alpha funds have claimed $6 billion in damages. The funds, which employed complex options strategies, racked up heavy losses when the spread of Covid-19 triggered wild stock market swings in early 2020.

- The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are also investigating.

- Allianz’s quarterly loss compares with a profit of 1.8 billion euros a year ago. The company’s 6.6 billion euros of net profit for the full year was its lowest since 2013.

- Allianz shares were down 0.6% at 221.10 euros by 0826 GMT on Feb 18.

