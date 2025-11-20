AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NFJ

In trading on Thursday, shares of AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (Symbol: NFJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.45, changing hands as low as $12.40 per share. AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFJ's low point in its 52 week range is $10.02 per share, with $13.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.