AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NIE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that NIE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.38, the dividend yield is 6.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NIE was $24.38, representing a -5.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.82 and a 66.76% increase over the 52 week low of $14.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NIE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.