AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fu (NFJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fu (NFJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NFJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that NFJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.06, the dividend yield is 7.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NFJ was $12.06, representing a -11.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.62 and a 60.16% increase over the 52 week low of $7.53.

NFJ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NFJ Dividend History page.

