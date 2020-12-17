AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.376 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.5, the dividend yield is 13.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACV was $32.5, representing a 0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.45 and a 182.36% increase over the 52 week low of $11.51.

ACV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7.

ACV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7.

