AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund's 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: NCV.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $21.52 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.11% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, NCV.PRA was trading at a 12.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.13% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NCV.PRA shares, versus NCV:

Below is a dividend history chart for NCV.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund's 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund's 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: NCV.PRA) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NCV) are up about 0.8%.

