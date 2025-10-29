AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of NCV.PRA shares, versus NCV:
Below is a dividend history chart for NCV.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund's 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund's 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: NCV.PRA) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NCV) are up about 0.8%.
Also see: Gold Dividend Stocks
THG Dividend History
Institutional Holders of EASG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.