AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NCV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that NCV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.83, the dividend yield is 10.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NCV was $4.83, representing a -21.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.13 and a 128.91% increase over the 52 week low of $2.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NCV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

