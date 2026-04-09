AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NCV)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/13/26, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (Symbol: NCV) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.136, payable on 4/29/26. As a percentage of NCV's recent stock price of $16.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when NCV shares open for trading on 4/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NCV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NCV's low point in its 52 week range is $12 per share, with $16.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.28.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to NCV, which trades under the symbol NCV.PRA — more info ».

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.