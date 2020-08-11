AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that CBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.2, the dividend yield is 6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBH was $9.2, representing a -8% decrease from the 52 week high of $10 and a 67.27% increase over the 52 week low of $5.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

