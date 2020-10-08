AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opp Fd (AIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opp Fd (AIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that AIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.71, the dividend yield is 5.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIO was $22.71, representing a -2.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.25 and a 111.85% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

