AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opp Fd (AIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opp Fd (AIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that AIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.1, the dividend yield is 5.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIO was $23.1, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.75 and a 115.49% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

