AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opp Fd (AIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2021

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opp Fd (AIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -89.19% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIO was $27.59, representing a -0.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.80 and a 157.37% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

