AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opp Fd (AIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opp Fd (AIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.87, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIO was $19.87, representing a -2.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.43 and a 4.03% increase over the 52 week low of $19.10.

