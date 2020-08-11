AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opp Fd (AIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opp Fd (AIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that AIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.49, the dividend yield is 6.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIO was $21.49, representing a -2.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.93 and a 100.47% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

