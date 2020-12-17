AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opp Fd (AIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opp Fd (AIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.156 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.24, the dividend yield is 52.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIO was $26.24, representing a 0.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.04 and a 144.78% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.