AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opp Fd (AIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opp Fd (AIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that AIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.41, the dividend yield is 5.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIO was $25.41, representing a 1.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $25 and a 137.03% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIO Dividend History page.

