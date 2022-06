FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - The insurer Allianz ALVG.DE said on Friday that it would sell a majority stake in its Russian operations to Interholding.

Interholding is the owner of Russian insurer Zetta Insurance, said Allianz. Allianz will retain a 49.9% stake.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray)

