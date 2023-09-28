News & Insights

Allianz to sell 51% stake in Allianz Saudi Fransi to ADNIC

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

September 28, 2023 — 03:52 am EDT

Written by Amir Orusov for Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE said on Thursday that it has entered into a binding agreement to sell its 51% stake in Allianz Saudi Fransi 8040.SE (AzSF) in Saudi Arabia to ADNIC ADNIC.AD, as the Munich-based group looks to streamline its primary insurance operations in the Middle East.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to be completed in a few months, the German company said.

Employees and customers of AzSF will not be affected by the transaction, the company added.

(Reporting by Amir Orusov Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

