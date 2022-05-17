US Markets

Allianz to pay $6 bln over Structured Alpha fraud, fund manager charged

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Germany's Allianz SE has agreed to pay about $6 billion and a U.S. asset management unit will plead guilty to fraud after a group of multibillion investment funds collapsed amid market turmoil triggered by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The U.S. Department of Justice, which announced the payout and plea, also said Gregoire Tournant, the former chief investment officer for the funds, is being indicted for conspiracy, securities fraud, investment advisor fraud and obstruction of justice.

Allianz's payout includes a $2.33 billion fine, $3.24 billion of restitution and $463 million of forfeiture, according to a plea agreement.

