Allianz to pause paid Twitter ads for now - spokesperson

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

November 07, 2022 — 12:14 pm EST

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German insurer and asset manager Allianz ALVG.DE will halt its paid advertising on Twitter for now, a spokesperson said on Monday, the latest in a wave of similar moves by companies in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

Germany's Handelsblatt first reported the development.

