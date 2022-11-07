Allianz to pause paid Twitter ads for now - spokesperson

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German insurer and asset manager Allianz ALVG.DE will halt its paid advertising on Twitter for now, a spokesperson said on Monday, the latest in a wave of similar moves by companies in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

Germany's Handelsblatt first reported the development.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.