Allianz to hike dividends by 5% each year from 2021

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - German financial services company Allianz ALVG.DE said on Friday it would increase dividends by 5% each year from 2021 as it raised mid-term guidance, citing progress of its business simplification strategy.

The company said it would give shareholders half of its earnings, which it expects to grow 5-7% each year over 2022-2024, as it plans to increase the scale of its businessand focus on efficient capital management.

"The new dividend policy reflects our confidence in the financial strength and the earnings power of the Allianz Group," Chief Financial Officer Giulio Terzariol said in a statement.

Allianz said that after the higher dividend payments, it will still have 12 billion euros ($13.55 billion) of excess capital that could be used for share buybacks or acquisitions.

Allianz added it had entered a reinsurance agreement with affiliates of Sixth Street for a $35-billion fixed index annuity portfolio as part of its strategy.

($1 = 0.8857 euros)

