(RTTNews) - German financial services provider Allianz SE said that it has resolved on a new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 1.5 billion euros. The program shall start end-May 2023 and be finalized by December 31, 2023, at the latest.

The company noted that it will cancel all repurchased shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.