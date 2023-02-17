Allianz swings to Q4 net profit, bouncing back from U.S. funds debacle

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Allianz ALVG.DE on Friday swung to a fourth-quarter net profit, marking a return to the black after taking big charges a year earlier for a U.S. funds scandal.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.007 billion euros ($2.13 billion) in the three months through December compares with a loss of 292 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had expected net profit of 2.034 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9403 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner, Editing by Rachel More)

