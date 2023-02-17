Allianz swings to Q4 net profit, bouncing back from U.S. funds debacle

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

February 17, 2023 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Allianz ALVG.DE on Friday swung to a fourth-quarter net profit, marking a return to the black after taking big charges a year earlier for a U.S. funds scandal.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.007 billion euros ($2.13 billion) in the three months through December compares with a loss of 292 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had expected net profit of 2.034 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9403 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner, Editing by Rachel More)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.