Allianz sticks to full-year operating profit target

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Allianz ALVG.DE, which is working to resolve U.S. regulatory investigations into a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at its funds arm, said on Thursday it was sticking to its full-year operating profit target and that revenue grew in the first quarter.

The confirmation in the outlook comes a day after the company announced another provision to cover litigation and U.S. government investigations into the collapse of a series investment funds.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.