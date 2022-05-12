Allianz sticks to full-year operating profit target

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Allianz, which is working to resolve U.S. regulatory investigations into a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at its funds arm, said on Thursday it was sticking to its full-year operating profit target and that revenue grew in the first quarter.

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Allianz ALVG.DE, which is working to resolve U.S. regulatory investigations into a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at its funds arm, said on Thursday it was sticking to its full-year operating profit target and that revenue grew in the first quarter.

The confirmation in the outlook comes a day after the company announced another provision to cover litigation and U.S. government investigations into the collapse of a series investment funds.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters