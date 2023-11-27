Allianz SE - Registered Shares (ALIZF) Price Target Increased by 6.46% to 288.05

The average one-year price target for Allianz SE - Registered Shares (OTC:ALIZF) has been revised to 288.05 / share. This is an increase of 6.46% from the prior estimate of 270.57 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 239.63 to a high of 358.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.60% from the latest reported closing price of 247.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allianz SE - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALIZF is 0.41%, a decrease of 12.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.37% to 1,763K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Group holds 291K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALIZF by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 212K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RTNAX - Tax-Managed International Equity Fund holds 123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 32.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIZF by 30.65% over the last quarter.

DFALX - Large Cap International Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing a decrease of 31.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIZF by 28.20% over the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 103K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIZF by 7.94% over the last quarter.

