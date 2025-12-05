Allianz SE - Depositary Receipt (ALIZY) Price Target Increased by 23.50% to 58.49

The average one-year price target for Allianz SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ALIZY) has been revised to $58.49 / share. This is an increase of 23.50% from the prior estimate of $47.36 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$12.03 to a high of $123.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 112.86% from the latest reported closing price of $27.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allianz SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALIZY is 0.42%, an increase of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.42% to 980K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 181K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALIZY by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 161K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares , representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIZY by 4.53% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 76K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 75K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIZY by 7.85% over the last quarter.

DFALX - Large Cap International Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 69K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.