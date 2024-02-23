News & Insights

Allianz Q4 Profit Climbs, Issues FY24 Profit View; Lifts Dividend; Plans EUR 1 Bln Share Buyback

February 23, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German financial services major Allianz SE (ALIZY) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders surged 95 percent to 2.15 billion euros from last year's 1.10 billion euros.

Shareholders' core net income increased 46.4% to 2.35 billion euros from last year's 1.61 billion euros, due to a higher operating profit and non-operating result.

Core earnings per share were 6 euros, up 50.3 percent from 3.99 euros a year ago.

Operating profit was at 3.8 billion euros, up by 17 percent, driven by the Life/Health business segment, supported by solid results in all other business segments.

Total business volume rose 7.8 percent to 39.6 billion euros from 36.7 billion euros a year ago, driven by all business segments. Internal growth was 10.9 percent.

Further, the company said its nanagement will propose a dividend per share of 13.80 euros, an increase of 21.1 percent from 2022.

In addition, Allianz announced a renewed share buy-back program of up to 1 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company projects operating profit at 14.8 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros. In fiscal 2023, operating profit was 14.75 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
