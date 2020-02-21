Allianz Q4 net profit up 9.5%, higher than expected

Contributors
Alexander Huebner Reuters
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

German insurer Allianz on Friday posted a better-than-expected 9.5% rise in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier as it announced a more ambitious profit target for 2020.

Announces more ambitious 2020 profit target

To buy back shares in 2020

Updates with details

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE on Friday posted a better-than-expected 9.5% rise in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier as it announced a more ambitious profit target for 2020.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.858 billion euros ($2.01 billion) compares with a consensus forecast for 1.67 billion euros. It was up from 1.697 billion euros a year ago.

The company said it would raise its opeating profit target for 2020 by 4.3% to 12 billion euros, give or take 500 million euros.

For 2019, Allianz reported operating profit of 11.9 billion euros. That was in the upper end of a targeted range of 11.5 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros.

On Thursday, Allianz announced a share buyback programme for 2020 worth up to 1.5 billion euros.

Under Chief Executive Officer Oliver Baete, Allianz has bought back 7.5 billion euros in its own shares.

($1 = 0.9266 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters