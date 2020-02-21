Allianz Q4 net profit up 9.5%, higher than expected

Announces more ambitious 2020 profit target

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE on Friday posted a better-than-expected 9.5% rise in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier as it announced a more ambitious profit target for 2020.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.858 billion euros ($2.01 billion) compares with a consensus forecast for 1.67 billion euros. It was up from 1.697 billion euros a year ago.

The company said it would raise its opeating profit target for 2020 by 4.3% to 12 billion euros, give or take 500 million euros.

For 2019, Allianz reported operating profit of 11.9 billion euros. That was in the upper end of a targeted range of 11.5 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros.

On Thursday, Allianz announced a share buyback programme for 2020 worth up to 1.5 billion euros.

Under Chief Executive Officer Oliver Baete, Allianz has bought back 7.5 billion euros in its own shares.

($1 = 0.9266 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

