Allianz Q4 net profit up 9.5%, higher than expected

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE on Friday posted a better-than-expected 9.5% rise in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, and it announced a more ambitious profit target for 2020.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.858 billion euros ($2.01 billion) compares with a consensus forecast for 1.67 billion euros. It was up from 1.697 billion euros a year ago.

($1 = 0.9266 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

