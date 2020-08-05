Allianz Q2 net profit declines 29% amid coronavirus

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German insurer ALVG.DE on Wednesday posted a 29% fall in net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic slows business.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.53 billion euros ($1.81 billion) compares with 2.14 billion euros a year earlier. It was higher than a 1.48 billion euro consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.8465 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

