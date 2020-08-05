Allianz Q2 net profit declines 29% amid coronavirus

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

German insurer on Wednesday posted a 29% fall in net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic slows business.

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German insurer ALVG.DE on Wednesday posted a 29% fall in net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic slows business.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.53 billion euros ($1.81 billion) compares with 2.14 billion euros a year earlier. It was higher than a 1.48 billion euro consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.8465 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More