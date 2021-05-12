Allianz Q1 net profit up 83%, better than expected

German insurer Allianz on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 83% jump in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier, as it recovers from pressure on business from the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.6 billion euros ($3.15 billion) in the three months through March compares with 1.4 billion euros a year earlier. The figure beat a 2.04 billion euro consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

