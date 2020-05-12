Allianz Q1 net profit drops 29% as coronavirus outbreak dampens business

Allianz had already flagged Q1 drop

Insurer has withdrawn guidance for full year

Updates with details, context

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE on Tuesday posted a 29% fall in net profit in the first quarter from a year earlier as the coronavirus outbreak slows business.

The insurer had last month flagged the drop when it published preliminary figures, and it abandoned its profit target for the full year, blaming economic uncertainty amid the pandemic.

Allianz is among a host of European insurers warning about their prospects as they face claims for business disruptions, canceled events and a lack of demand for car and travel insurance.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.4 billion euros ($1.51 billion) in the first quarter is down from 2.0 billion euros a year ago.

"COVID-19 has aggravated operating conditions in our property-casualty business segment," said finance chief Giulio Terzariol.

Allianz's combined ratio, a measure of profitability for the division, worsened to 97.8% in the first quarter, up 4.1 percentage points from a year earlier. Readings below 100 indicate profitability.

($1 = 0.9252 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.