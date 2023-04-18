Allianz puts N26 stake up for sale at valuation of $3 bln - FT

April 19 (Reuters) - Allianz SE's ALVG.DE unit has put its about 5% stake in German online bank N26 up for sale at a steep discount, valuing it at $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The venture capital arm of the Munich insurance group Allianz X has mandated an adviser to sell the stake, at a discount of about 68% to the more than $9 billion N26 was valued at in 2021, FT reported.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

