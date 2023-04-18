Allianz puts N26 stake up for sale at valuation of $3 bln - FT

Credit: REUTERS/TILMAN BLASSHOFER

April 18, 2023 — 11:20 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

April 19 (Reuters) - Allianz SE's ALVG.DE unit has put its about 5% stake in German online bank N26 up for sale at a steep discount, valuing it at $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The venture capital arm of the Munich insurance group Allianz X has mandated an adviser to sell the stake, at a discount of about 68% to the more than $9 billion N26 was valued at in 2021, FT reported.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.