Allianz promises dividend increase of at least 5%

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE on Thursday announced plans to increase its dividend per share by at least 5% for fiscal year 2021 compared to the previous year.

"Allianz SE strives to offer attractive dividends to its shareholders," the Munich-based company said in an ad hoc statement.

Allianz is one of the world's biggest money managers with more than 2.5 trillion euros ($2.82 trillion) in assets under management through bond giant Pimco and Allianz Global Investors.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

