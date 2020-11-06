Allianz posts surprise 6% rise in Q3 net profit

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE on Friday posted an unexpected 6% rise in net profit in the third quarter from a year earlier, despite pressure on business from the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.063 billion euros ($2.44 billion) in the three months through September compares with 1.947 billion euros a year earlier. It was higher than a 1.626 billion euro consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.8464 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

