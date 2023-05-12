Allianz posts big jump in profit after year-earlier charge

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Allianz ALVG.DE on Friday posted a big jump in first-quarter net profit, rebounding after taking big charges a year ago for a U.S. funds scandal.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.032 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in the three months through March compares with 474 million euros a year earlier. The figure fell short of a 2.327 billion euro consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

