Allianz posts better-than-expected Q3 profit

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

November 09, 2022 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by Tom Sims, Alexander Huebner, Thomas Escritt for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in third-quarter net profit and confirmed its full-year outlook.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 2.464 billion euros ($2.47 billion) compared to 2.111 billion euros a year earlier. The figure surpassed a 2.320 billion euro consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.9995 euros)

