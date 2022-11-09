Allianz posts better-than-expected Q3 profit

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in third-quarter net profit and confirmed its full-year outlook.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 2.464 billion euros ($2.47 billion) compared to 2.111 billion euros a year earlier. The figure surpassed a 2.320 billion euro consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.9995 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Alexander Huebner, Thomas Escritt; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.