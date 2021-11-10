Allianz posts better-than-expected 2.3% rise in Q3 net profit

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 2.3% rise in third-quarter net profit as it emerges from pressure on business caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.111 billion euros ($2.44 billion) in the three months through September compares with 2.063 billion euros a year earlier. The figure beat a 2.044 billion euro consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

