Allianz posts better-than-expected 18% rise in quarterly profit

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

August 10, 2023 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Allianz ALVG.DE on Thursday posted a better-than-expected 18% rise in second-quarter net profit, rebounding from volatile markets a year ago, and confirmed its 2023 outlook.

The company, one of Europe's largest financial firms, pointed to strength at its property and casualty division, helped by lower claims from natural disasters.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.337 billion euros ($2.57 billion) in the three months through June compares with 1.977 billion euros a year earlier. The figure surpassed a 2.308 billion euro consensus forecast.

The period marks a recovery from a year earlier, which was damped by jittery markets in the wake of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The insurer's target of 2023 operating profit between 13.2 billion and 15.2 billion euros remains intact, the company said.

