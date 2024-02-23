Allianz nearly doubles Q4 net profit, helped by health and life business

Updates with context in paragraph 5, outlook in paragraph 6

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Germany's Allianz ALVG.DE nearly doubled its fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier, a figure that came in just slightly below expectations, results on Friday showed.

The company said that its quarterly performance was helped by its life and health insurance business, especially in the United States and Italy.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.151 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in the three months through December compares with 1.104 billion euros a year earlier. The figure fell just short of a 2.186 billion euro consensus forecast.

The strong showing in the fourth quarter helped the company lift its full year net profit by 33% to 8.541 billion euros.

The German financial services firm, one of Europe's largest, has in recent quarters been recovering from a difficult 2022, which was dampened by volatile markets in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, and legal issues at one of its funds units.

The third quarter was hurt by a high level of claims after continental Europe saw a spate of flooding and hail storms during the summer.

Allianz said that it was targeting 2024 operating profit of between 13.8 billion euros and 15.8 billion euros, compared with a result of 14.746 billion euros in 2023.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)

