Allianz nearly doubles Q4 net profit

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Germany's Allianz ALVG.DE nearly doubled its fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier, a figure that came in just slightly below expectations, figures on Friday showed.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.151 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in the three months through December compares with 1.104 billion euros a year earlier. The figure fell just short of a 2.186 billion euro consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner, Editing by Rachel More)

