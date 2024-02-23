News & Insights

Allianz nearly doubles Q4 net profit

February 23, 2024 — 01:09 am EST

Written by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Germany's Allianz ALVG.DE nearly doubled its fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier, a figure that came in just slightly below expectations, figures on Friday showed.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.151 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in the three months through December compares with 1.104 billion euros a year earlier. The figure fell just short of a 2.186 billion euro consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)

