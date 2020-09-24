Allianz-led consortium in advanced talks to take on Aviva's French arm – sources

By Pamela Barbaglia, Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze

LONDON/MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A consortium of German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE and life insurer Athora Holding is in advanced talks to buy Aviva's AV.L French operations in a deal worth 2 billion-3 billion euros ($2.3 billion-$3.5 billion), sources close to the matter said.

Aviva is working with JPMorgan JPM.N and Rothschild on selling the unit, which provides life as well as property and casualty insurance to French clients, the sources said.

The business has also drawn interest from Axa AXAF.PA, Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI and French mutual insurer La Mondiale MONDL.UL among others, the sources said.

Aviva said in a statement that it was "in the very early stages of developing its strategy for its continental European and Asian businesses."

Allianz, Athora, Axa, Generali and the banks declined to comment.

Discussions with Allianz and private equity-owned Athora kicked off during the summer but have yet to become exclusive, the sources said.

Aviva wants to gauge interest from other bidders before committing to Allianz's proposal, which would see Apollo-backed APO.N Athora take control of the unit's run-off life insurance portfolio.

The French operations are Aviva's biggest European business, with adjusted operating profit of 473 million pounds ($602.1 million) in 2019, representing nearly half of the overall profit for the insurer's Europe life and general insurance businesses.

The sale comes as Aviva's new boss Amanda Blanc is shifting the insurer's focus purely to its core operations in Britain, Ireland and Canada.

As part of its new business plan, Aviva has hired Morgan Stanley to run a separate sales process for its Italian business which mainly consists of "back books", or existing policies with no new ones being issued, the sources said.

The Italian business is expected be sold as part of an auction process which will mainly target private equity investors with a track record of insurance investments, the sources said.

European buyout firm Cinven and life insurer Athora are expected to make rival bids for the unit, they said. Cinven and Athora's owner Apollo declined to comment.

